4,045 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $642.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $593.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.