4,045 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ IDXX opened at $642.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $593.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.56.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.