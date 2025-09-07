3,607 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Bought by Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.59.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE UPS opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

