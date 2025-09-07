18,245 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Purchased by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $84,190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4,673.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after buying an additional 2,478,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 2,006,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 2.1%

PINS stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,781,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $39,009,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.