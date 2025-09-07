11,909 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

