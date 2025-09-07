11,401 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

