Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,300 shares, anincreaseof162.5% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank raised Zalando to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research cut Zalando from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Zalando Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Zalando had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

