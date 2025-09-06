Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vale by 10.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vale by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Vale Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.