Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

UIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Maxim Group raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of UIS stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Unisys has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

