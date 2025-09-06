Udemy, Inc. $UDMY Shares Sold by Naspers Ltd.

Naspers Ltd. trimmed its position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,920,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200,000 shares during the quarter. Udemy accounts for approximately 10.4% of Naspers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Naspers Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Udemy worth $108,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Udemy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Udemy by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UDMY. Zacks Research lowered Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $174,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,077,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,908.03. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.77. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The firm had revenue of $199.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

