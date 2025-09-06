Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.88 on Wednesday. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.09.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

