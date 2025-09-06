Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $548.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $416.00 and a 1-year high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.