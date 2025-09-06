SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $602.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

