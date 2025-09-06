S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Position Lifted by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $537.61 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.83.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

