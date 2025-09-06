Smiths News’ (SNWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 75 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88.33.
Read Our Latest Report on Smiths News
Smiths News Stock Up 0.4%
Smiths News Company Profile
In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.
Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths News
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- What is a support level?
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.