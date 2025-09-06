Smiths News’ (SNWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88.33.

Shares of LON SNWS opened at GBX 57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £137.09 million, a PE ratio of 520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.21. Smiths News has a 52-week low of GBX 45.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

