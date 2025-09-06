Singular Research Upgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Strong-Buy

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLAB. DA Davidson cut their price target on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.53. Photronics has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director David A. Garcia purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $193,762. The trade was a 35.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 200,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,960.63. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,335. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,607,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,106,000 after purchasing an additional 383,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,306,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

