Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.0667.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 225,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 169,793 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 10,564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 104,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 103,742 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

