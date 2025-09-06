Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.0667.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
