Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rises By 176.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 227,100 shares, anincreaseof176.3% from the July 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.3 days.

Air China Price Performance

AICAF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

