Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rises By 176.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 227,100 shares, anincreaseof176.3% from the July 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.3 days.
Air China Price Performance
AICAF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.
Air China Company Profile
