Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SCHA opened at $27.65 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

