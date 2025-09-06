Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stake Increased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 186,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.66 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

