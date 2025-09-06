Sandler Capital Management Sells 17,228 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Sandler Capital Management cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.7% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $3,463,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE opened at $232.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $226.90. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $255.27. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

