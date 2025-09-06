Sandler Capital Management Sells 16,131 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Sandler Capital Management lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 1.5% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $122,070,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Trimble by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Trimble by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 554,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

TRMB opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

