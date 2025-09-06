Sandler Capital Management Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Sandler Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.