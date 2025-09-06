Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $240,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.6%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SNPS opened at $598.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $594.11 and a 200 day moving average of $506.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.