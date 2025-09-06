Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. $CME

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,977,000. CME Group accounts for 1.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 168,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 2.1%

CME opened at $261.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.38 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

