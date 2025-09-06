Ruggaard & Associates LLC Buys 77 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8%

MCD stock opened at $314.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.45.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.35.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

