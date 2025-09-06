Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

