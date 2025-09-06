Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 155 to GBX 160 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.50.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 157.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £627.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.49, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.44. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

