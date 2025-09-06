Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 155 to GBX 160 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on JSG
Johnson Service Group Stock Performance
Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.
Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.
Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.
A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.