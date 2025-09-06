Route One Investment Company L.P. Reduces Stake in The New York Times Company $NYT

Route One Investment Company L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. New York Times comprises about 7.6% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $183,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,543.72. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

