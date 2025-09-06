Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

RITM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $12.61 on Monday. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 688,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 532,866 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,284,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,568,000 after acquiring an additional 750,656 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

