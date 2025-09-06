Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,982,763. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $492.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.72 and its 200 day moving average is $453.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.38.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

