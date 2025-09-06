Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Electrovaya Inc. $ELVA

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,883 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 4.84% of Electrovaya worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Electrovaya by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 225,629 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELVA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered Electrovaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrovaya has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Electrovaya stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.48 million, a P/E ratio of 205.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Electrovaya Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Electrovaya has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

