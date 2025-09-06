Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in ScanTech AI Systems Inc. $STAI

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ScanTech AI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of ScanTech AI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanTech AI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ScanTech AI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

ScanTech AI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of STAI stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ScanTech AI Systems news, major shareholder Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,542,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,824.35. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

ScanTech AI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanTech AI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanTech AI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.