Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of GeneDx worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at $44,614,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 47.7% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 457,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 40.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after buying an additional 130,038 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

GeneDx Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.80 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GeneDx news, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $4,846,565.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,148,053.20. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $226,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,266.40. This represents a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,641 shares of company stock valued at $67,551,904. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

