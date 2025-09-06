PointState Capital LP Has $60.64 Million Position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. $BBAR

PointState Capital LP grew its stake in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,235 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP owned about 1.64% of BBVA Banco Frances worth $60,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,733,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,046,000 after purchasing an additional 836,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 695.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 457,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 143,557 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 241,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 2,203.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 91,919 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%. Equities analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

