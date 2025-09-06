Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $580.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.18. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,512 shares of company stock worth $7,805,146. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

