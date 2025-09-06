Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,564 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for 2.0% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of BATS FJAN opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $48.47.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

