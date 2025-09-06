Plancorp LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 848,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 447,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

