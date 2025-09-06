Plancorp LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 566,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $146,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 57,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,882,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $488,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,564 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $350.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.51 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.