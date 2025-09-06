Plancorp LLC Buys 625 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ameren by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,327,000 after purchasing an additional 501,187 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ameren by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ameren by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,148,000 after purchasing an additional 294,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

