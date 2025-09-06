Plancorp LLC Buys 1,454 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 34,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,637,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $449.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $454.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

