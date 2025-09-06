Plancorp LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $977,880,000 after purchasing an additional 497,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $940,015,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

