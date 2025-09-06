Plancorp LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Plancorp LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 160.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Note Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.