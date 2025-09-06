Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.0%

IBB opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

