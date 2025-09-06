Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,786,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,458 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,474,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 781,670 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,617,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FTCB stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

