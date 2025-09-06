Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $823,000 in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF $AFLG

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AFLG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $373.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

