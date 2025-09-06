Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,332,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after buying an additional 357,232 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

