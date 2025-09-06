Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

