Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $293.28 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $302.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.31.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

