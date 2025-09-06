Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys 836 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.