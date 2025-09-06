Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys 621 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,753.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 151,950 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,917,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,858,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,532,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $208.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average of $183.08. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $211.47.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

